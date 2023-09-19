Man who severely injured Regina boy while driving impaired sentenced to 2 years in prison

A 47-year-old Regina man who severely injured a 7-year-old boy who was waiting for a school bus while driving impaired has been sentenced to two years less a day behind bars.

Charles Howard Raycraft, 47, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of operating a conveyance while being impaired.

In June of 2022, 7-year-old Benjamin Dufour was hit by a black pick-up truck on the 200 block of Dalgliesh Drive in northwest Regina around 8:30 in the morning.

The truck, driven by Raycraft, also collided with multiple vehicles before striking Dufour and crashing into a house nearby.

Along with two years in prison, Raycraft was also handed 12 months probation and a three year driving suspension along with a 10-year firearm possession ban.

Following Monday’s guilty plea from Raycraft, the Dufour family released a statement thanking those who helped them following the incident.

“To everyone who supported us emotionally, financially and medically, who fed us, checked in on us, soaked up our tears, witnessed our pain and kept us in their thoughts and prayers, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

Court also heard victim impact statements on Monday from Dufour's family.

Raycraft was also charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, that has yet to be spoken to, according to the courts.

More to come…

-- With files from David Prisciak.