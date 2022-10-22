Man who shot at Moose Jaw police in custody, emergency alert cancelled

Moose Jaw Police say a man who shot at officers on Friday night prompting an emergency civil alert is now in custody.

According to Moose Jaw police, the man discharged a handgun towards police at 4th Avenue NW and Caribou Street.

The civil emergency was issued shortly before 10:30 p.m. and has since been cancelled.

The suspect was described as a man who is approximately 30-years-old, around five foot eight inches tall with a stocky build.

Moose Jaw police said it will provide further information in a news release in the near future.

There was no word on any possible injuries from the incident.

The alert was cancelled shortly after 11 p.m. Friday.