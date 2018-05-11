

CTV Regina





A 23-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a police officer after an incident in Moose Jaw where police used a Taser.

Police says they pulled over a man known to have a Canada-wide driving ban around 7 p.m. in the 1200 block of Third Avenue Northeast.

The man reportedly tried to punch the officer as he got out of the car and then reached for a knife that was visibly sticking out of his front pocket.

At that point, police say a Taser was used on the man to allow them arrest the man.

Neither the suspect nor the officer was injured in the process, but the suspect was seen by EMS as a precaution.

Police say the knife was found to be a prohibited switchblade style knife.

Jamie-Ray Munroe has been charged with assaulting a police officer, possession of a prohibited weapon, driving while prohibited and breach of a court order.