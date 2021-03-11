REGINA -- Regina police are alerting the public about a man who is at a high risk to reoffend and is living in the city’s Heritage neighbourhood.

According to police, 43-year-old Jason Paul Thorn, who has been the subject of previous public disclosures, has a history of sexual offences and poses a high risk to reoffend against girls.

Thorn began a statutory release on Thursday and is scheduled to resume his long-term supervision order on April 21, 2021.

Thorn must follow a treatment plan, receive counselling, cannot be in the presence of children under 18 unless supervised, and has to live at a community correctional centre, community residential facility or other residential facility (such as private home placement) approved by the Correctional Service of Canada. He is under several additional special conditions.

In a statement, police reminded the public that this information is released to raise awareness about the presence of the offender. The decision to release Thorn was not made by the Regina Police Service.