REGINA -- A man whose driver’s licence expired 15 years ago is facing impaired driving charges after the RCMP said he was pulled over with his eight-year-old grandchild in the vehicle.

Mounties stopped the man driving on Highway 1 near Swift Current on May 14 to check if he had a valid licence. The man had a Saskatchewan photo ID, but didn’t have a licence. According to police, his licence had expired in 2005.

While the vehicle was stopped, the officer felt the man was impaired. The 55-year-old Regina man blew 1.5 times the legal limit, according to the RCMP.

His eight-year-old grandchild was in the vehicle.

He was charged with impaired driving, driving without a licence and drinking alcohol in a vehicle. He is scheduled to appear in Swift Current Provincial Court in September.

The child was taken to the Swift Current RCMP detachment until their mother was able to pick them up.

The RCMP says the man’s name won’t be released to protect the identity of the child.