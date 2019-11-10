

CTV News Regina





MOOSE JAW -- A man, a woman and a pet ferret were injured in an assault in Moose Jaw early Sunday morning.

Police and EMS responded to an apartment in the 800 block of Main St. N around 3:30 a.m., after a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived they found a man and a woman suffering from knife wounds. A pet ferret was also “seriously injured” during the incident.

Both the man and the woman received medical treatment and the ferret is getting medical attention from a veterinarian.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Moose Jaw Police Service or Crime Stoppers.