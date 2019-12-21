REGINA -- An 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy are facing weapons-related charges after bear mace was used in a business on Friday night.

Police say the bear mace was used during a fight inside a business in the 2100 block of 11 Ave. around 8 p.m.The two suspects fled the scene on foot.

Both were arrested nearby shortly after and the weapons were recovered.

No one was physically injured during this incident.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named due to the provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon. He will appear in Youth Provincial Court on January 30, 2020.

The18-year-old, Avison Mckay of Regina, is facing several charges including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and disguise with intent. He will make his first appearance in Provincial Court on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is being asked to contact The Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).