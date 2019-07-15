

CTV Regina





Regina police have laid charges against one adult and one youth, following an incident on July 14.

At around 4:15 p.m. police were called to a business in the 2100 block on 11th Ave to investigate reports of two suspicious men. ZRPS received another report that a man was carrying a gun on a city bus in the same area.

Police located the two suspects, one adult and one youth on a city bus, and were arrested without incident.

A pellet gun, break-in tools and property believed to be stolen.

Twenty year-old Devin James McKay faces a number of charges including possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

A 13-year-old boy is charged with failing to comply with conditions of undertaking.

The two accused both appeared in court on Monday.