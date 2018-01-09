

Two people are facing multiple attempted murder charges in connection to an incident in the 600 block of Montague Street in November 2017.

Police were called to the area just after 3:40 a.m. on Nov. 17. According to police, there were reports of people injured inside a home. Police say two men and a woman were taken to hospital with multiple injuries, including knife wounds and gunshot wounds. Officers stayed at the scene for several hours and a fourth injured man was found several hours later. Further investigation found that three more people – two men and a woman – were injured in the house at the time as well, but left before police and emergency crews responded.

Police arrested one suspect on Dec. 14 and another on Dec. 20. Nygel Ryan Reid Shingoose, 23, has been charged with break and enter, three charges of attempted murder with a firearm and four charges of attempted murder. The second suspect, a 17-year-old boy, has been charged with break and enter, three charges of attempted murder using a firearm and four charges of attempted murder. He cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and made his first court appearance in Youth Court on Dec. 21.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.