REGINA -- As Saskatchewan's Crown corporation strike stretched into its tenth day, striking Unifor members blocked managers from getting to work at Direct West.

Direct West is the SaskTel subsidiary that publishes the phone book.

Unifor called the move a “pressure tactic” aimed at bringing the government back to the bargaining table. The union said it's willing to bargain, but will not accept a two-year wage freeze as part of a new contract.

SaskTel says it has been dealing with disruptions including vandalized infrastructure causing outages of land lines, internet and television services in Moose Jaw and Saskatoon.

SaskTel also claims Unifor is directing members to make fictitious calls to its contact centres, and cause delays for legitimate customer. Unifor denied having anything to do with the phony phone calls.