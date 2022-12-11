Mandi Schwartz Memorial Tournament wraps up in Wilcox, Sask.

The Mandi Schwartz Memorial Tournament final was hosted in Wilcox, Sask. on Sunday.

The yearly female, U-18 hockey tournament is held in the memory of Mandi Schwartz, the Saskatchewan hockey star that was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2008.

Schwartz began treatment during her junior year at Yale University. After several years of battling the condition into remission, Schwartz passed away in 2011. She was 23 years old.

Following her death, the Mandi Schwartz Foundation was established. The organization focuses on advocating for bone marrow drives and donations, essential processes in the fight against cancers such as leukemia.

In addition, the foundation organizes the ‘Run for Mandi’ which is held yearly in Saskatoon.

The memorial tournament, hosted by Athol Murray College of Notre Dame (where Schwartz played) has ran for the better part of a decade.

Sixteen U-18 teams from across Western Canada battled it out over three days in the towns of Wilcox and Milestone.

Sunday’s final match saw the Winnipeg based Balmoral Hall Blazers defeat the Calgary Fire AAA 7-2.

The Blazers have swept the memorial tournament back to back, having previously won in 2021.