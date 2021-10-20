Manitoba man facing drug charges after allegedly driving through downtown Regina at highway speeds

REGINA -

A 24-year-old man from Carman, Man. is facing multiple drug charges after two Regina police officers spotted him allegedly driving at highway speeds through the city’s downtown Monday night.

According to a release from the Regina Police Service, two patrol officers saw a Chevy Impala travelling north on Broad Street from Saskatchewan Drive at approximately 90-100 km/h just before 10 p.m. Monday evening.

Police say the car was seen passing other vehicles in the narrow underpass north of Saskatchewan Drive. Officers pulled the driver over at Broad Street and 7th Avenue.

The driver became “extremely uncooperative” when he was told he was being arrested for dangerous driving, according to RPS, and allegedly assaulted both officers when they were taking him into custody.

When officers searched the vehicle, police say they found ammunition, spent bullet casings, cocaine, meth, tranquilizers, an expandable baton and thousands of dollars.

The 24-year-old is facing nine charges including resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer, possession of a weapon and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say he made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.