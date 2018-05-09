

A test of the Canada-wide system known as Alert Ready did not go smoothly in Saskatchewan.

Residents were supposed to receive an alert on mobile devices, televisions and radio at 1:55 CST to test the system. Many are reporting that they never received the alert, or that the alert came at all.

No alert received on my mobile. �� — Leslie Higginson (@lellybean) May 9, 2018

I have LTE and nothing — T & S (@ToddShan) May 9, 2018

2 of 4 of us at work got it! — Whitney Drake (@Whitnd79) May 9, 2018

This isn’t the first report of issues with the system. Test alerts in Quebec failed to go out on Monday, and only some users received alerts in Ontario.

Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Yukon and Northwest Territories were also scheduled to receive alerts today.