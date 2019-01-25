

A man from Maple Creek is facing second-degree murder charges in a crash that killed a woman on Highway 21 in October.

Ronald Plummer, 56, has been charged in the death of Lesa Zoerb, 50.

The RCMP was called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 21 about two kilometres north of Maple Creek around 8 p.m. on Oct. 7. Zoerb was pronounced dead at the scene and Plummer was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

While investigating the crash, police say they learned about an assault from earlier that day. Plummer is also facing aggravated assault charges.

Plummer will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Friday morning.