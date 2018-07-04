

CTV Regina





With marijuana legalization approaching in October, the province says marijuana seeds will be available from authorized retailers in Saskatchewan.

Each household will be allowed to grow up to four plants. Seeds can be purchased from any of the 51 authorized retailers across the province, either in person or potentially online.

“It will be up to those businesses to decide what sort of cannabis products they want to sell,” said David Morris with the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority. “They can sell dried cannabis, they can sell seeds, they can sell plants, they can sell oils.”

Allen Kilback, one of the successful permit applicants, says retailers will be able to sell one seed at a time.

The government says purchasing online from other provinces will be illegal. It is encouraging residents to purchase seeds and plants locally.

Costs of seeds or plants won’t be regulated. The government says it will leave the price up to individual retailers.