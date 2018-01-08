

Come July 1, consumers in Saskatchewan will be able to buy marijuana from stand-alone retail stores or online.

The provincial government has announced that they will issue approximately 60 cannabis retail permits to municipalities and First Nation communities across the province.

Initially, permits will only be granted in communities where the population is 2,500 or more. Additional permits may be allocated for larger communities. Communities will also have the option to opt-out of having a marijuana permits issued for their region.

To qualify to sell marijuana, a retailer will be required to have a stand-alone storefront with the option to also operate an online store. Stores will only be allowed to sell marijuana, marijuana accessories and ancillary items. The stores will be regulated by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.

The government says an independent third party will be used to assist the SLGA with selecting retail operators through a two-phase process. The first phase will involve screening for financial capacity and the ability to track and report inventory. The second phase will be a random selection lottery. Selected retailers will also be required to meet a “good character” criterion as part of the permit process.

The province says a decision on the minimum age for marijuana consumption will be made later in the spring.