Mark Docherty has been elected as Speaker of the Legislative Assembly for Saskatchewan.

Docherty is the MLA for Regina-Coronation Park.

There were seven people nominated for the position. Docherty beat out Danielle Chartier, Glen Hart, Delbert Kirsch, Warren Michelson, Eric Olauson and Colleen Young.

All MLAs who are not cabinet ministers or the opposition leader can run to be Speaker. The Speaker acts as the legislative assembly’s presiding officer and ensures the assembly is carried out efficiently and according to the rules. They are also expected to be impartial and independent of all partisan politics.