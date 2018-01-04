Markus Howell is heading west.

After spending the past two seasons as wide receivers coach in Saskatchewan, Howell has been named passing game coordinator and receivers coach with the B.C. Lions. The 2018 season will be his eighth year coaching in the CFL, following an 11-year playing career.

His hiring is the second time in recent weeks a Saskatchewan coach has been snapped up by B.C. The Lions named former Riders quarterbacks and passing game coordinator Jarious Jackson as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Dec. 14.