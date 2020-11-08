REGINA -- About 130 people walk through the doors of AIDS Program South Saskatchewan every day.

Some don’t have the means to purchase masks to abide by Saskatchewan’s mandatory mask mandate, which went into effect in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

“For our clients during the winter, some times even just having access to basic necessities like a pair of winter gloves or a jacket is a lot to ask, so to ask them then to get a mask is a little bit extra,” APSS Education Coordinator Amanda Sauer said.

At Carmichael Outreach, working with the homeless population has been challenging during the pandemic.

The community organization currently has a good stockpile of masks, thanks to a donation from election polling stations.

However, with close to 200 people stopping by the shelter daily, Carmichael doesn’t want a mask to be a barrier to helping someone in need.

“The last thing that we would want to do is have to deny somebody lunch because they don’t have a mask,” said Rochelle Berenyi, executive director of Carmichael Outreach.

Masks have been mandatory at Carmichael Outreach throughout the pandemic and usage has been increasing among the visitors to the shelter.

They have been working to educate those using the facility about the importance of mask use.

“We like to try and use our social media as much as possible, posting updates on our windows when we can and even just telling people face-to-face,” Berenyi said.

APSS currently has enough masks for its staff, but it is looking for donations of reusable or disposable masks that they can give to clients.

Sauer said any help from the community would be appreciated.

“We just want to make sure our clients are protected during this crazy time because they are very at risk,” she said. “A lot of our guys are living with compromised immune systems, so that just puts them even more at risk. We just want to make sure we’re keeping them as safe as we possibly can.”