REGINA -- Masks will be required in Regina public and Catholic high schools effective Sept. 7.

Both the Regina Catholic School Division and Regina Public Schools sent out news releases on Friday, announcing the policy change.

The two divisions said the decision was made due to recommendations from Regina area Medical Health Officers and rising COVID-19 cases in the area.

The Catholic school division said Local Medical Health Officers expect anyone unmasked and unvaccinated in a cohort with a positive COVID-19 case would be deemed a close contact, which would impact class and extra-curricular attendance.

“We want all our staff and students with us, in classes, on the football field, rehearsing for drama productions and reconnecting with friends. This will not happen without cooperation from all our stakeholders,” the Catholic division said in a release.

Masks will be required for all employees, students and visitors in high schools, Campus Regina Public and the Allan Blakeney Adult Campus.

Both school divisions recommended any eligible students and staff get vaccinated.