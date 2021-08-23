REGINA -- Many school activities will resume with certain pandemic protocols in place, including mandatory masking, according to return to school details release by Regina’s public and Catholic school boards.

On Friday, the government updated its COVID-19 guidance for schools, recommending children under the age of 12 and unvaccinated teachers and support staff wear masks in Saskatchewan schools.

After consultation with Regina-area medical health officers, Regina Public Schools has determined it will return to the semester system and reintroduce recesses, body breaks, noon-hour breaks and lunch, physical education and extra-curricular activities. Overnight trips and activities will not happen.

Similar protocols were echoed in the Regina Catholic Schools Divisions (RCSD) Return to School Plan released Monday.

“The plan does allow a return to many of the activities that are essential to school culture and student mental health and well-being,” RCSD said in a news release. “We are committed to supporting our staff as we re-introduce many of these activities while regularly communicating with our health experts to ensure they are conducted in a safe environment.”

Efforts to cohort and maintain physical distancing will continue, as well as disinfecting and hygiene practices.

Regina area public health will continue contact tracing.

“Students, staff and visitors in elementary schools are required to wear masks at all times in schools and on Regina Public transportation,” Regina Public Schools said in a news release. “Students and staff do not have to wear masks while outdoors on school grounds, provided they maintain physical distance.”

Mask use is strongly recommended for all high school students and staff.

Regina Public Schools says a more detailed division-wide plan will be available in the coming days. The RCSD plan can be read on their website.

More to come…