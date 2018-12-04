

SaskPower says they are dealing with a large scale unplanned outage. Estevan, parts of Regina, Melville, Humboldt and Rosthern are just a few of the communities that are impacted.

A combination of frost on powerlines and the wind is causing lines around the province to snap.

A spokesperson from SaskPower says they are assessing the situation and working towards a solution.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says facilities in Regina are running on backup power, but MRI and CT scans aren't working.

The Moose Jaw hospital is running on backup power and has CT scans available. Estevan and Swift Current both have CT scans running as well. Yorkton isn’t running CT scans currently. The SHA says doctors are using other diagnostic techniques.

The outages forced a number of businesses to temporarily close their doors.

Regina Public Schools says it will be sending home all high school students as of 11 a.m. Sheldon Collegiate and Campbell Collegiate currently have power and students will stay at those schools. Regina Catholic Schools is also sending home students at schools without power.

The University of Regina says it has cancelled all day and night classes on Tuesday due to the outage.

City recreation facilities in Moose Jaw are closed and traffic lights aren't working.

Drivers who encounter an intersection where the lights are out should treat it as a four-way stop.

Anyone who sees a downed powerline should call SaskPower and not approach it.