Wednesday is Pi Day, but unfortunately not for the type we like to eat for desert.

But who says you can’t love the mathematical kind while eating the edible type at the same time.

That’s exactly what the students from the University of Regina’s Mathematics, Actuarial Science and Statistics Society did on Wednesday. They gave out slices of pie to praise the number that keeps on going.

The day included games, guest speakers and even a pie-eating contest, with hopes of demonstrating how math is relatable to everyone.

Pi Day is always celebrated on the third month on the 14th day to represent 3.14.