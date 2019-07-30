

Maxime Bernier, leader of the Peoples Party of Canada, announced platform details and local candidates at the Saskatchewan Legislature on Tuesday.

Pipelines, equalization and immigration are a few of the topics Bernier plans to discuss with the people of Saskatchewan, he told CTV Morning Live.

"We want people to share our platform and all values and that's what they did today,” he said. “They spoke on different subjects that are important for them so each candidate has a subject that is more important and that's okay, all together we share the same values."

Bernier spent part of the day in Moose Jaw, and is expected to make stops in Estevan, North Battleford and Saskatoon.