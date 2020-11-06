REGINA -- Regina mayoral candidates are voicing their intention to improve pedestrian safety at a crosswalk on south Albert St. after a 21-year-old woman was struck and killed earlier this week.

The Regina Police Service said the woman was attempting to cross the street when a city excavator hit her. Police said she died on the scene.

The announcements from local municipal candidates follow a petition that began circulating Thursday, calling for improved safety at the location.

In a news release, incumbent Mayor Michael Fougere called the incident a “tragedy.”

“After talking to a number of citizens since the tragedy about this intersection, I believe it can be improved and a lighted crosswalk is the solution,” Fougere said. “If given the honour to serve Regina citizens again, I will immediately begin the process to ensure a lighted crosswalk is installed in the area to protect pedestrians and drivers alike.”

On his campaign Facebook page, Jerry Flegel engaged with a friend of the victim about how to improve safety at the site.

“We are not doing jobs if we have pedestrians with no safe way to cross our streets,” Flegel wrote. “Immediately, we need look into installing some form of crosswalk or pedestrian lights or some other crossing here to make this busy intersection safe for everyone.”

Ashley Gottselig, who worked with the woman who died, launched the petition. She told CTV News Regina she would like to see more details about when the candidates plan to make good on their promises.

She also expressed her desire to see traffic lights rather than pedestrian lights.