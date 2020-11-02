REGINA -- UPDATE: The McDonald's has since re-opened.

The McDonald’s located at the corner of Dewdney Avenue and Albert Street had closed for deep cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to the company.

McDonald’s Canada said in a news release Monday that an employee from the location reported they had tested positive for the virus.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party,” it said. “We are working to ensure we reopen safely, as we know our guests depend on their local McDonald’s and we are committed to doing our part to help our communities.”

The restaurant has since re-opened.

The company said all crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available.

The employee worked their last shift on Oct. 31 from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the company said.

McDonald’s said its top priority is to protect the health and well-being of staff and customers.