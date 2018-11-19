

McDonald’s Canada says they have been in contact with police after a number of needles were found in a bathroom in a McDonald’s restaurant in Regina.

The video was posted to social media over the weekend, and shows needles all over the floor in a bathroom stall, as well as a used needle and other debris was scattered over the counter by the sink. The video has been viewed thousands of times.

The restaurant in question is the McDonald’s at Dewdney Avenue and Albert Street.

In a statement to CTV News, McDonald’s says they are aware of the video, and are taking the incident very seriously.

“After being alerted about this troubling incident, the restaurant immediately followed procedures to clean and sanitize the washroom,” Kristen Hunter, Manager of Corporate Relations for McDonald’s said. “They’ve also launched an investigation and have been in contact with the police.”

CTV News has reached out to the woman who took the video for comment.