

CTV Regina





A man from McLean is facing 19 charges in connection with a string of vehicle and personal item thefts.

Between April 26 and April 27, a number of vehicles and bikes were stolen, as well as a garage break-in. In one case of vehicle theft on April 27, a man’s keys and wallet were stolen from his jacket in a restaurant while he was in the washroom.

During the evening on April 27 police witnessed a stolen Honda Pilot on three occasions driving erratically. At 10:45 p.m. that evening police successfully used a spike belt to stop the vehicle in the area of Assiniboine Ave. and Windfield Rd. The suspect fled through nearly residential property and yards, and was eventually located by a K9 team and arrested.

Travis Milligan, 25 of McLean is facing 19 charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and fraud under $5,000.

He appeared in court on Monday morning.