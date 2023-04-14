McLurg School expected to remain closed until April 26

McLurg Elementary School is expected to remain closed until April 26 as repairs continue following a broken water main in early April, according to Regina Public Schools.

In a tweet, Regina Public Schools said that students will continue going to assigned temporary schools, adding that more details have been shared directly with affected families and are available on McLurg School’s website.

On the website Regina Public Schools said that while it had hoped to have students return by April 17, they have had to make equipment changes due to the excessive flooding.

“Currently, there is no permanent electrical power in the school and we are working to replace and re-energize all required electrical needs for the building, such as heating and ventilation,” an update on the school’s website said.

Regina Public Schools said it continues conducting all necessary measures to ensure that when the school reopens it will be safe for both students and staff.