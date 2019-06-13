The Saskatchewan Health Authority has confirmed a case of measles in Yorkton.

According to the health authority, the case was found in a returning traveler who has flown into the Regina International Airport from a trip overseas.

An exposure alert has been issued for travelers on specific flights, through specific airports.

The areas of exposure include:

• June 9, 2019: Air China Limited flight CA 0948 departing from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) at 02:50 and arriving at Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK) at 11:25. The passenger with measles was at PEK prior to boarding the next flight.

• June 9, 2019: Air China Limited flight CA 0991 departing from Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK) at 15:25 and arriving Vancouver International Airport (YVR) at 10:50.

• June 9, 2019: Persons in Vancouver airport terminal “Main Terminal" at approximately 10:50 with the path of travel through Canada Customs and Immigration area shortly thereafter.

• June 9, 2019: Air Canada flight AC 8572 departing from Vancouver International Airport (YVR) at 14:00 and arriving at Regina International Airport (YQR) at 17:00.

• June 9, 2019: Persons at Regina airport arrivals and baggage area between 17:00 and 20:00 hours.

• June 9, 2019: Between the hours of 17:00 hours – 03:40 hours June 10, 2019 - Yorkton Regional Health Centre.

Those involved in the above areas of exposure could qualify for preventative treatment.