REGINA -- Negotiations between Unifor and the Co-op Refinery, overseen by a special mediator appointed by the province, are expected to begin on Tuesday.

Vince Ready was brought in by Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan to help mediate the labour dispute between the refinery and its union workers.

If both sides of the dispute aren't able to come to an agreement, Ready will recommend terms. The provincial government says the union and refinery will have 20 days to reach a settlement.

Both Unifor and Federated Co-operatives Ltd. said last week that they welcome the appointment of a mediator.

Job action began on Dec. 5.