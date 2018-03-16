

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Health Authority says cleanup is underway after biohazardous material was scattered along Ring Road between Albert Street and Argyle Street on Friday afternoon.

Vials containing what appeared to be blood and urine samples, gloves, cotton balls what appeared to be blood and other waste could be seen on the side of the road.

The Health Authority confirms to CTV News that Regina Fire and Protective Services has been dispatched to clean up the scene. The materials will be transported to the General Hospital to be assessed.

There is no word on where the samples originated from or how they ended up on the side of the road.