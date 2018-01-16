

A medical marijuana distributor is planting roots for a grow-op north of the Queen City.

OneLeaf Cannabis Corp. has announced plans to build a 44,000 square foot facility near Regina. The multi-million dollar facility is called OneLeaf Onyx and will be located in the RM of Sherwood and City of Regina’s joint planning area.

The first phase of the company’s development plans aim at producing around 4,100 kilograms of high-quality marijuana each year. The chief operating officer of the company, Mike Templeton, has no prior experience in the medical marijuana industry, but says it’s an area with a lot of momentum and potential.

“The recreational side, that’s going to be a totally different game,” So once the complete framework is rolled out, then we can see exactly what it looks like.”

This is the first of three planned production facilities. The company expects to create more than 100 new jobs. It’s slated to start running early this summer.

With files from CTV Regina's Gina Martin