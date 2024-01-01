REGINA
Regina

    • Meet Regina's first baby of 2024

    Regina's first baby of 2024 is a girl. (Saskatchewan Health Authority) Regina's first baby of 2024 is a girl. (Saskatchewan Health Authority)

    Regina’s first baby of 2024 is a girl, born at 5:51 a.m. at Regina General Hospital.

    Amelia Mae McCaskill was born weighing seven pounds and 13 ounces, her parents, Sarah and Allen McCaskill from Regina confirmed all three are doing well, in a news release sent out by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

    “They send thanks to all of the doctors and nurses at Regina General Hospital,” the release said.

    Regina’s first baby of 2023 was also a girl, named Kaia, who was born weighing five pounds and 11 ounces.

    It is now the fourth straight year Regina’s first baby of the new year is a girl.

