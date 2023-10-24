'Meet us on the soup line': Soup After Dark in Regina returning in December

A community organization is preparing to help address food insecurity in Regina’s downtown core.

The program – Soup After Dark – is scheduled to begin handing out soup to those in need starting Dec. 3rd.

Now in its second year, Soup After Dark’s station will continue to be located behind the Knox-Metropolitan United Church on Victoria Avenue.

“Last year we served 148 consecutive days, that was 10,512 full bellies,” said Amanda Lanoway, Secretary and Treasurer for the organization.

Soup After Dark partnered with Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s School of Hospitality and Tourism Department. The collaboration led to 20 litres of soup daily.

This partnership will continue on this winter.

“It’s always great to help community,” said Jennifer Charters, the Supervisor of Hospitality Services at Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

During the program’s first year, a lot of community engagement took place at the soup pickup.

Warm clothing and other items were given to those in need, creating a new dynamic to Soup After Dark.

Lanoway said they served a large demographic of people, including people living a middle class lifestyle.

Children also visited the location.

“We’re really asking folks, if you’re interested, come and get involved,” said Lanoway.

“Come volunteer. Meet us on the soup line.”