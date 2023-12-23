Megamunch prepares for retirement

After 37 years at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM), long-time resident, Megamunch, will be retiring, with his last day set for Feb. 24.

“He’s been talking about this for a long time now, he’s put it off as long as he can. He has had some illness over the years and he’s had lots of repairs so it’s getting harder and harder for him to stay operational so he thinks it’s time,” said Brie Hnetka, RSM’s executive director.

The beloved Tyrannosaurus Rex has been a staple of the museum since his arrival in 1986.

While he has brought lots of joy to patrons of the RSM, his condition and need for repairs have made it difficult to stay operational over the years.

However, he is currently planning to enjoy a relaxing retirement.

“Megamunch has explained to us that he’s gonna go back to the cretaceous period to spend some time with his friends and family, and just relax but he’s actually going to be stored at the RSM warehouse and be stored in our collection because he is part of the historical record,” Hnetka said.

In the weeks leading up to his last day on the job, guests are welcomed to pop by the museum to write a farewell card for the dinosaur, or they can also do so on the RSM website.

“Share your memories, maybe some photos with Megamunch, we would love to have them and we will be putting together a tribute wall together for Megamunch once he retires,” Hnetka said.