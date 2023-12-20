REGINA
    • Megamunch, Royal Saskatchewan Museum’s robotic dinosaur, retiring after 37 years

    Megamunch, the robotic tyrannosaurus rex who has greeted visitors at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) for the past 37 years, will be retiring.

    The dinosaur will say his goodbyes to the public at the end of February, 2024, according to a news release from the province.

    Megamunch will be retiring at the end of February 2024. (Photo courtesy: RSM)

    "I have loved my time here at the museum and couldn't imagine a better job, or better colleagues." MegaMunch said. "Still, I've been thinking about retirement for a few years now. I am almost 67 million years old and roaring all day isn't as easy as it was when I was younger.”

    The RSM will be celebrating its prehistoric greeter with the public over the next two months, including sharing messages and stories on Megamunch’s website and dropping off messages in the mailbox near his display area.

    Megamunch will also be celebrated with a retirement bash in mid-February, before he gets taken to the museum’s warehouse for safekeeping and kept as part of the collection.

    "Everyone at the museum is going to miss Megamunch," RSM Executive Director Brie Hnetka said in the release. "He has engaged with so many visitors over the years, multiple generations, and I know that people will want to say goodbye. It is definitely bittersweet."

    Megamunch first arrived at the museum on May 16, 1986.

