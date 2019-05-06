

CTV Regina





A leader of one of Saskatchewan’s major political parties is calling on the other to help pressure federal party leaders on where they stand on the provinces need for a fair equalization formula.

“Saskatchewan people deserve to know where the federal parties stand on our push for a fair equalization deal,” NDP Leader Ryan Meili said in a news release. “Though we have proposed different solutions, Premier Moe and I are in agreement that the current deal doesn’t work for Saskatchewan people. Today I asked the Premier to join me in seeking clarity ahead of the next federal election on where the parties stand.”

Meili said his position on equalization is consistent with past NDP leaders.

The letter written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, reads:

“In June of 2018, the Parliament of Canada passed Bill C-74, which locked in the equalization formula through to 2024.

The current equalization formula treats Saskatchewan unfairly, and amendments to the formula to give Saskatchewan a better deal are long overdue. In 2005, the Government of Saskatchewan under Premier Lorne Calvert launched a challenge to fight for a better deal. This action was initially supported by the Saskatchewan Party and the Conservative Party of Canada, however, both of those parties eventually backed away from their commitment to deliver a fairer deal.

The 2019 election is approaching quickly, and many Saskatchewan people are concerned with the way the unfair equalization formula treats our province. What plans, if any, do you have to change the equalization formula to benefit Saskatchewan if you are re-elected as Prime Minister after the next federal election?”