REGINA -- Melfort Mustangs defenceman Dylan Ashe passed away on Sunday.

The hockey team confirmed his death on Twitter on Sunday, providing condolences for his family.

“From our entire organization we would like to send our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Ashe family. You are in our thoughts and prayers,” the team said.

The Mustangs are sad to announce the passing of Defenceman Dylan Ashe. From our entire organization we would like to send our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Ashe family. You are in our thoughts and prayers. ���� pic.twitter.com/efly9aDdwT — Melfort Mustangs (@SJHL_Mustangs) September 20, 2020

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League has also expressed condolences.

A family member of Ashe said on Facebook he died Saturday night in a vehicle rollover incident.