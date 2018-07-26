Melville RCMP now says a man who reportedly kidnapped a woman south of Melville and forced her to drive him to Regina at gunpoint earlier in July was also involved in an incident at a business in Yorkton that same day.

The kidnapping happened at a residence south of Melville on the afternoon of July 12, when an unknown male entered the woman’s home with a firearm that was reportedly stolen from the same residence. The man demanded to be driven to a residence in Regina, and the woman complied. She dropped him off and reported the incident to police after driving away.

According to police, the suspected kidnapper was also involved in an occurrence at a business on Broadway Street in Yorkton at around 11 that morning. Security footage shows the suspect was wearing black pants, black shoes with white trim, and a black “Oakley” shirt during the incident.

The suspect then proceeded to get a ride to the Melville area immediately after the incident, and police are asking anyone who saw someone matching the suspect description on July 12 to contact police.

Police are also asking anyone who may have seen an individual exit a grey, late 90s Infiniti G20 sedan near McTavish Street around Fourth and Fifth Avenue in Regina at around 3:15 on July 12 to report it immediately.

The man is described as an Indigenous male, approximately 5’10” tall with a slim build. At the time of the kidnapping he was wearing black pants, a black “Regina Riot” hoodie with “Defence” written on the front in white text. Police say very few of these hoodies exist.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect described is asked to contact RCMP, the Regina Police Service, or Crime Stoppers.