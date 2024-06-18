REGINA
    • Melville man killed after motorcycle collides with deer

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in this undated photo. (File image) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in this undated photo. (File image)
    A 53-year-old man from Melville is dead after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a deer west of Stockholm, Sask.

    According to an RCMP news release police were called to the scene on Highway 9 around 11:20 a.m. on June 12.

    EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene, his name was not released and his family has been notified, RCMP said.

    Highway 9 was closed during an initial investigation but has been re-opened.

    Esterhazy RCMP are continuing to investigate the collision along with a RCMP collision reconstructionist, the release said.

    Stockholm, Sask. is located about 200 kilometres east of Regina.

