Melville man killed after motorcycle collides with deer

A 53-year-old man from Melville is dead after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a deer west of Stockholm, Sask.

According to an RCMP news release police were called to the scene on Highway 9 around 11:20 a.m. on June 12.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene, his name was not released and his family has been notified, RCMP said.

Highway 9 was closed during an initial investigation but has been re-opened.

Esterhazy RCMP are continuing to investigate the collision along with a RCMP collision reconstructionist, the release said.

Stockholm, Sask. is located about 200 kilometres east of Regina.