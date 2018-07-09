

CTV Yorkton





The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League's Melville Millionaires have announced they've hired Chris Beaudry as their new assistant coach.

Beaudry spent last season as an assistant coach with the Humboldt Broncos, and has also worked with the Prince Albert Raiders and Mississauga Steelheads in major junior.

Beaudry will take over for Mark Chase, who left the Millionaires organization to work for the Osoyoos Coyotes of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League in British Columbia.

The Millionaires are set to begin training camp at the end of August.