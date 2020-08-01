REGINA -- Members of clubs affiliated to the Regina Rugby Union (RRU) have been named in allegations of sexual harassment and assault, according to an open letter posted by the organization.

In the letter, Nathan Sgrazzutti, the president of the union, said the allegations came to light through an Instagram post.

The rugby union said its member clubs are investigating the allegations internally and will be supportive of the decisions made as a result.

“It is the expectation that following their internal investigations that focused, immediate actions will be taken in order to protect survivors of any form of assault or harassment,” Sgrazzutti said.

The organization said these actions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“We would like at this time to reaffirm our trust and support for all survivors of sexual assault and harassment. We have heard you, we are here for you, and most importantly we believe you," the letter reads.

No individuals were specifically named in the letter.

The RRU is encouraging anyone who has had any past interactions with members of their community to reach out to its executive.