

Brendan Ellis, CTV Regina





With the Memorial Cup in full swing, it’s not just the Brandt Centre that is seeing an increase in customers.

Many Regina businesses are reaping the benefits of an increase of people being out on the town in Regina.

"I wouldn't say the bars are filling up to watch the game, but we're definitely seeing a lot of people coming in, having drinks before and then after,” said Tim Rogers, co-owner of Lancaster Taphouse.

Rogers says the restaurant has seen a mix of regulars and newcomers, but there has definitely been an influx of Pats jerseys at the bar.

On top of that, hotels have also seen an increase in business thanks to the fans visiting Regina.

"The Memorial Cup has absolutely had a positive impact on occupancy on the hotel industry,” said Tracy Fahlman, president and CEO of the Regina Hotel Association.

Hotel occupancy in May 2017 was around 61 per cent full, but Fahlman hopes that numbers from the end of May this year can surpass that.

Kirk Morrison, director of events, conventions and tradeshows for Economic Development Regina, says that it has seen local businesses doing well, and the 100th Memorial Cup is setting an example for potential future host cities.

"We've had an opportunity to meet with some other cities who are looking at trying to attract the memorial cup to their communities, and they've just been awestruck with the effort that the host committee put in,” said Morrison.

So it seems that both fans and business owners like Tim Rogers would be happy to see the Memorial Cup come to Regina again.

“There's been lots of big events in the city and it's nice to see. It felt like there's been a lot of things happening,” said Rogers.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Colton Wiens