

CTV Regina





The 100th Memorial Cup is underway in the Queen City, with the action on the ice set to get underway on Friday night at the Brandt Centre. The Regina Pats will face off against the Hamilton Bulldogs. But is the event living up to the hype?

Shaun Semple, the Chair of the Memorial Cup says ticket sales for the event are on track.

"We're doing good, we're doing real good. So we expected to be close to a sell-out for most of the games and we're doing pretty much on plan.”

But TicketMaster shows otherwise. As of 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, there were still over 1,000 tickets available for the game on Friday evening. The Brandt Centre has a capacity of about 6,500 people.

There were also more than 400 tickets still available for Wednesday’s game between the Pats and the Swift Current Broncos.

Not a single game has been sold out yet, and tickets are going for $70 and up.

Tournament packages for the Regina event have been on sale for $750. In contrast, when the City of Windsor hosted the cup last year, packages went for $595. Packages for Halifax next year are priced at $320 before taxes, the lowest price to attend the cup in years.

Smaller than expected crowd at the opening ceremonies?

There are also questions about ticket sales at Thursday night’s opening ceremonies featuring The Eagles.

Stands and chairs appeared to be about half empty with a small crowd gathered near the stage.

Semple says the weather played a factor in attendance.

“It was pouring rain like crazy,” Semple told CTV News, “But it is the biggest concert that Evraz has had here.”

Semple says Thursday's event was roughly 4,000 tickets away from selling out, with about 27,000 people buying tickets, and that the lack of people in the stands was because people were taking cover.

“They were hiding where the beer is, in the concourse, in the food, and that kind of thing.”

The Memorial Cup runs until May 27.

Based on a report by CTV Regina’s Brittany Rosen.