Ticket packages for the 2018 Memorial Cup are now available to the general public.

The Regina Pats announced package sales were available for purchase on Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re thrilled to finally be able to offer these tickets to Regina hockey fans,” said Shaun Semple, chair of the Host Organizing Committee, in a news release. “We’ve had a strong early response from our corporate partners and Pats season ticket holders, but have held back as many as possible for the general public to ensure that everyone has a chance to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime event!”

Ticket packages include eight games over the 10-day event. The hockey club says festival-level seating is officially sold out, but centennial-level ticket packages are available for $750.00.

Tickets and information can be found at mastercardmemorialcup.ca.