Former teammates laced up their skates together, to remember a friend at the first ever Elias Giannoulis Memorial Hockey Tournament.

Elias Giannoulis died last year at 22-years-old, after a fight with depression. The new event focused on raising awareness and money for mental health in the Parkland.

"There needs to be more awareness now. Yorkton's been hit with many suicides over the years and even more recently hearing and talking to people. I think it's good to get out and raise money, and all the funds are going to stay in the community for mental health," Giannoulis’ brother, Alex, said.

The co-ed event was organized by Giannoulis’ former midget A hockey team.

“The awareness is great and any way we could help, we wanted to try. And that's the biggest thing, just trying to raise money for this cause because it's so important,” Nathan Guy, a member of the organizing committee said.

Elias Giannoulis was the captain of that team when they won a championship in 2012.

“It’s pretty emotional seeing people who were on his team and he was a captain for many years. So seeing a lot of the guys that he'd played with over the years, skating with them and stuff, it was pretty exciting to see,” Alex Giannoulis said.

As for what Elias would have thought of the tournament, everyone agrees that the quiet, humble guy would have loved it.

“He’d have a grin inside but he wouldn't let it show because that’s the kind of guy he was. But seeing all of his friends here and stuff like that, he would be pretty humbled I think," Alex Giannoulis said.

Organizers haven’t confirmed the total amount fundraised from the tournament yet. Donations even came from random people and businesses. All of the money will stay in Yorkton to help people who are battling mental illness.

Organizers of the Elias Giannoulis Memorial Hockey Tournament say they've already started planning a tournament for next year, hoping that each year it grows.

-With files from a report by Stefanie Davis