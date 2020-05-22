REGINA -- Those who knew Ahmed Cheema, a 24-year-old university student killed in motorcycle crash Tuesday night are holding a limited memorial amid COVID-19 restrictions.

The fatal crash happened at 23rd Avenue and Wascana Parkway.

Cheema is being remembered as a man who was involved with a number of groups and initiatives in the city.

The Titans Sports and Social Club described Cheema in a Facebook post as one of the club’s best players, a great human and a “beloved brother”.

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely loss of such an exuberant young person,” said community radio station 91.3 CJTR, where Cheema was a volunteer host. “We are very grateful for the time and talent Ahmed shared on our airwaves.”

Cheema was also an active member of the University of Regina Muslim Students Association, helping organize many events on campus and hosting khutbah at Friday prayers on campus.

“He only had friends in the city, and his parents are in Saudi Arabia,” the UR MSA posted Wednesday. “Pray for their patience and strength in this unimaginably difficult time.”

The service is set for 2 p.m. Friday in the Evraz Place parking lot.

“Make sure you follow the protocols,” reads another post from the MSA. “Due to Covid-19 every single person must stay in their vehicle except when the Salah is being observed. Please, we humbly request that these rules should be strictly followed.”