'Memories that will last forever': Riders' linebacker Larry Dean announces retirement from CFL
Saskatchewan Roughriders’ linebacker Larry Dean has announced his retirement after eight years of playing with the CFL.
Dean, who was known to many as “The Champ,” began his CFL career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2016, playing four seasons with the team from 2016 to 2018, then 2020. He spent his third season with the Edmonton Elks in 2019.
He joined the Riders in 2021 during free agency. Although he tore his Achilles during preseason, he returned to the field in 2022 and registered 101 tackles.
Dean retires 25th all-time in CFL defensive tackles, is a four time CFL divisional all-star and was the East Division’s nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive player in 2018.
Dean, 35, will be sticking with the Green and White as the Roughriders’ Player Personnel Coordinator in Football Operations.
During a press conference on Thursday, Dean discussed his decision to retire as a player from the CFL.
“To say that this was a tough decision would be an understatement. Ultimately though, there comes a time where even I realize that I couldn’t play this beautiful game forever,” he said.
“The opportunity presented itself and knowing that this is a row that I see myself in and always wanted to work towards … and a little less tread on the tires man, just had to ultimately make the decision.”
Reflecting on his time with the CFL and with the Riders, Dean said he has plenty of good memories.
“Here we are, a bunch of seasons later with many memories and comrades I’ll never forget, bonds that won’t be broken, all because of this great league,” he said.
“I’ve had a bunch of fun … memories that will last forever, places that I’ve been afforded, opportunities to go and visit, all because of this sport.”
Dean also fronts the Larry Dean Foundation, which gives back to his hometown of Tifton, Georgia by investing in the young people in the community.
Prior to joining the CFL, Dean signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2011, becoming the only undrafted free agent to make the roster. After spending three seasons with the Vikings, he spent one season with the Buffalo Bills.
During his CFL career, he played 108 regular season games, registered 570 career tackles, 15 special teams tackles, 11 sacks, seven interceptions, and eight forced fumbles.
