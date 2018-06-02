

Two men are facing multiple charges after a series of break and enters to several homes around the city.

On Friday around 3 a.m., Regina police were called to the 5000 block of Crane Crescent for a report of a break and enter. When police arrived, they saw a vehicle speeding away from the scene. They attempted to stop the vehicle, however it did not comply.

Police then found the suspect vehicle 15 minutes later on Dewdney Avenue near Pinkie Road. An officer deployed a tire deflation device, forcing the vehicle to come to a stop in the 1200 block of Toronto Street. Two men were then arrested.

Police found a large amount of stolen property in the vehicle from several break and enters in the city.

Brandon Pelletier, 22, of Regina has been charged with multiple offences, including three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, four counts of break enter and commit, theft under $5,000 and two other offences.

Dustin Nelson, 19, of Regina has been charged with five counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, four counts of break enter and commit, and two other offences.

The break and enters happened between May 26 and June 1. Police say homes with attached garages were used to further access the residences.

The men are set to appear in Provincial Court on Monday. Police are warning residents to lock their garages and doors.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina Police and Crime Stoppers.